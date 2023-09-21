Facts

15:19 21.09.2023

Poland to continue to supply weapons to Ukraine under existing contracts – govt spokesperson

1 min read
The Polish side will continue to transfer weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, but exclusively within the framework of existing contracts, Polish government spokesperson Piotr Müller said.

"In the context of the issues of arms supplies, I would like to inform you that Poland carries out only pre-agreed supplies of ammunition and weapons, including under contracts concluded with Ukraine. This is, among other things, the largest foreign contract signed by the Polish arms industry after 1898 - for the supply of Crab howitzers," Müller said, according to the PAP agency.

He also added that an international aid hub for Ukraine is still operating in Poland.

"We remind you that in the first months of the war, Poland provided the key tanks, armored vehicles, aircraft and ammunition for the defense of Ukraine, which were necessary to stop Russia's attack on Ukraine and, in the future, on other EU countries, including Poland. In the first months of the war, when other EU countries discussed support, Poland consistently helped to repel Russia's attack," Müller stressed.

Tags: #poland #weapons

