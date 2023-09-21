Number of victims in Cherkasy from missile strike increased to ten - Interior Ministry

The number of victims as a result of a missile strike on Cherkasy has increased to 10 people, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

"Cherkasy. As of 08:40, the number of injured as a result of the Russian strike has increased to 10 people," the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

The rescue operation is reportedly ongoing.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of a missile strike in Cherkasy, seven people were injured, 10 were evacuated.