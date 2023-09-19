Invaders attack Kupyansk with hybrid Thunder-E1 missile

According to updated data, the daytime enemy strike on Kupyansk, as a result of which six civilians were killed, was inflicted by a hybrid Thunder-E1 (Grom) missile, the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reports.

"The Russian military struck Kupyansk with a hybrid Thunder-E1 missile, created on the basis of the Soviet X-38 missile. The maximum range of damage can be 120 km," the message says.

Earlier, head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov said that the strike was caused by a controlled aerial bomb.