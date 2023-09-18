Facts

19:33 18.09.2023

Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians – winners of Invictus Games

1 min read
Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians – winners of Invictus Games

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the Ukrainians - winners of the Invictus Games.

"I sincerely congratulate all of you on your return to your native land, on your return and with victories, with excellent results. This year at the Invictus Games our team won medals in many disciplines. Thirty-four medals of different grades, where gold, silver and bronze prove the inflexibility of the Ukrainian spirit and the strength of your character, which is stronger than any circumstances," he said in a video message posted on the Telegram channel on Monday.

"You are an example of superpower for everyone, and it inspires, it charges, it shows the whole world, and allows Ukraine to know and not forget that nations are born from the ‘unconquered,’ and thanks to the ‘unconquered’ nations survive and win," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #sport #veterans #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

18:02 18.09.2023
Ukraine should help every child left without parental care find his home – Zelenskyy on Adoption Day

Ukraine should help every child left without parental care find his home – Zelenskyy on Adoption Day

10:36 18.09.2023
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to stoke instability in USA, Europe

Zelenskyy: Putin wants to stoke instability in USA, Europe

11:54 16.09.2023
Biden to meet with Zelenskyy in Washington on Sept 21 – Sullivan

Biden to meet with Zelenskyy in Washington on Sept 21 – Sullivan

17:15 15.09.2023
Govt for first time adds to national budget dental prosthetics for veterans – Shmyhal

Govt for first time adds to national budget dental prosthetics for veterans – Shmyhal

15:11 15.09.2023
Ukrainian Embassy in Israel: Zelenskyy - Netanyahu meeting officially confirmed

Ukrainian Embassy in Israel: Zelenskyy - Netanyahu meeting officially confirmed

14:48 15.09.2023
Zelenskyy meets with ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan

Zelenskyy meets with ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan

10:03 13.09.2023
Zelenskyy: Verkhovna Rada should open register of e-declarations in Sept

Zelenskyy: Verkhovna Rada should open register of e-declarations in Sept

17:43 12.09.2023
Zelenskyy to accept any tribunal entailing real fair sentence for Russian murderers, leadership that gives orders

Zelenskyy to accept any tribunal entailing real fair sentence for Russian murderers, leadership that gives orders

17:20 12.09.2023
Russia seeks to turn death into inconspicuous reality of repression in occupied territories – Zelenskyy

Russia seeks to turn death into inconspicuous reality of repression in occupied territories – Zelenskyy

19:50 11.09.2023
Zelenskyy, Baerbock discuss Ukraine’s current defense needs, strengthening of air defense

Zelenskyy, Baerbock discuss Ukraine’s current defense needs, strengthening of air defense

AD

HOT NEWS

Yermak calls on sanctioning bodies to 'tackle Russia's military-industrial complex'

Syrsky: Heavy fighting continues near Bakhmut, enemy unsuccessfully trying to regain lost positions

Retired US military counterintelligence special agent: If NATO truly interested in Ukraine's victory, it would already have supplied all necessary weapons

Cabinet dismisses six dpty defense ministers, department's secretary of state

Police initiate case into death of Kherson Regional Military Administration's ex-head Lahuta

LATEST

US Senator Kelly, who arrived in Kyiv, announces progress of Ukrainian forces in counteroffensive

Russian Defense Ministry’s effort to subsume Wagner Group prompting Russian officials to more openly back military juntas in West Africa

Yermak calls on sanctioning bodies to 'tackle Russia's military-industrial complex'

NATO Admiral: ‘Russia losing more and more ground,’ forced to cooperate with ‘unreliable actors’

Syrsky: Heavy fighting continues near Bakhmut, enemy unsuccessfully trying to regain lost positions

Ukraine partially, fully restores over 800 war-affected medical infrastructure facilities

Russia spends over $167 bln on war against Ukraine – Forbes

South Korea to send two minesweepers to Ukraine – media

Retired US military counterintelligence special agent: If NATO truly interested in Ukraine's victory, it would already have supplied all necessary weapons

Cabinet dismisses six dpty defense ministers, department's secretary of state

AD
AD
AD
AD