Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians – winners of Invictus Games

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the Ukrainians - winners of the Invictus Games.

"I sincerely congratulate all of you on your return to your native land, on your return and with victories, with excellent results. This year at the Invictus Games our team won medals in many disciplines. Thirty-four medals of different grades, where gold, silver and bronze prove the inflexibility of the Ukrainian spirit and the strength of your character, which is stronger than any circumstances," he said in a video message posted on the Telegram channel on Monday.

"You are an example of superpower for everyone, and it inspires, it charges, it shows the whole world, and allows Ukraine to know and not forget that nations are born from the ‘unconquered,’ and thanks to the ‘unconquered’ nations survive and win," Zelenskyy said.