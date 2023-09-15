Facts

16:28 15.09.2023

PMC Wagner declared terrorist organization in UK - Interior Ministry

PMC Wagner declared terrorist organization in UK - Interior Ministry

On Friday, September 15, the Wagner Group, a Russian private military company (PMC), was banned in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland as a terrorist organization after a corresponding order was passed in the British Parliament on Wednesday, September 6.

“This order comes into force with immediate effect and will make belonging to the Wagner Group or actively supporting the group in the UK a criminal offence, with a potential jail sentence of 14 years which can be handed down alongside or in place of a fine. The Wagner Group has now been added to the list of proscribed organisations in the UK, alongside 78 other organizations,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the United Kingdom (Home Office) reported on its website on Friday.

Currently, 79 international and 14 Northern Irish terrorist organizations have already been banned in the UK. As of March 2023, 92 people were accused of having links with them as the main crime, 56 of them were convicted.

Announcing her decision last week, British Home Secretary Suella Braverman called Wagner PMC "a violent and destructive organisation which has acted as a military tool of Vladimir Putin’s Russia overseas," Sky News says.

