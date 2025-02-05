Ukraine to receive GBP 25 mln from UK for social systems and services

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will provide GBP 25 million to Ukraine to strengthen more inclusive, efficient and effective social systems and services, the British government's website reported on Wednesday.

“We will work with Ukraine to revitalise family and community-based services that meet the needs of women, children, people with disabilities and marginalised groups and ensure a safe and loving family for every child,” the message reads.

The British government also said about the UK’s SPIRIT programme which “will bolster Ukraine’s resilience against Russian aggression by helping Ukraine build a more resilient, prosperous and barrier-free future for all.”