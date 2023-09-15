Facts

10:57 15.09.2023

UN intends to continue negotiations to renew Black Sea Grain Initiative – OCHA

2 min read
The UN is committed to continuing negotiations to resume the functioning of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, from which the Russian Federation withdrew in July, Spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Ukraine Saviano Abreu has said.

"The negotiations on the Black Sea Grain Initiative have not been easy from the very beginning. And now we all saw what happened in mid-July, when Russia decided to terminate the initiative. It was a really difficult moment for all of us, but particularly for the poorest people of the world, and the Ukrainian farmers that depend on this agreement. The UN is committed to keep the negotiations, to keep the talks," Abreu said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Many countries of the world denounced the Russian termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, so we are committed to make sure that in the meantime we find alternatives to keep the grains going to the global market for the sake of the Ukrainians and for the sake of the world population. Negotiations will continue," he said.

The UN also called the level of strikes and attacks that followed Russia's decision to withdraw from the initiative alarming.

"The level of destruction is shocking. It's inhumane that in addition to terminating the agreement, Russia now has been attacking ports in the Danube. That was the alternative for the exports," the OCHA said.

As reported, the Black Sea Grain Initiative was concluded in Istanbul on July 22, 2022 with the participation of the UN, Ukraine, Turkey and Russia. Its essence is to create a corridor for the export of grain from three Ukrainian ports: Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny in the context of the ongoing war of Russia against Ukraine. The initiative was concluded for 120 days. The initiative was extended in November 2022 for 120 days, until March, then twice more for two months. It expired on July 17, and Russia said it would only return to implementation once the Russian portion of the requirements had been met.

Tags: #grain #un

