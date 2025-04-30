Ukraine exports 35 mln tonnes of grain in nine months of 2024/25 MY – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Since the beginning of the 2024-2025 marketing year (MY, July-June) as of April 30, Ukraine has exported 35.093 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops, of which 2.269 million tonnes have been shipped since the beginning of the current month, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported, citing data from the State Customs Service.

According to the report, as of April 29 last year, the total shipment figure was 40.711 million tonnes.

At the same time, since the beginning of the current season, 13.873 million tonnes of wheat have been exported (in 2023/24 MY – 15.55 million tonnes), 2.264 million tonnes of barley (2.181 million tonnes), 10,800 tonnes of rye (1,200 tonnes) and 18.437 million tonnes of corn (22.502 million tonnes).

The total export of Ukrainian flour since the beginning of the season as of April 30 is estimated at 58,400 tonnes (in 2023/24 MY – 86,000 tonnes), including wheat – 54,200 tonnes (81,300 tonnes).