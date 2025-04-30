Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:24 30.04.2025

Ukraine exports 35 mln tonnes of grain in nine months of 2024/25 MY – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

1 min read
Ukraine exports 35 mln tonnes of grain in nine months of 2024/25 MY – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Since the beginning of the 2024-2025 marketing year (MY, July-June) as of April 30, Ukraine has exported 35.093 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops, of which 2.269 million tonnes have been shipped since the beginning of the current month, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported, citing data from the State Customs Service.

According to the report, as of April 29 last year, the total shipment figure was 40.711 million tonnes.

At the same time, since the beginning of the current season, 13.873 million tonnes of wheat have been exported (in 2023/24 MY – 15.55 million tonnes), 2.264 million tonnes of barley (2.181 million tonnes), 10,800 tonnes of rye (1,200 tonnes) and 18.437 million tonnes of corn (22.502 million tonnes).

The total export of Ukrainian flour since the beginning of the season as of April 30 is estimated at 58,400 tonnes (in 2023/24 MY – 86,000 tonnes), including wheat – 54,200 tonnes (81,300 tonnes).

Tags: #grain #export

MORE ABOUT

20:00 30.04.2025
Canada opens its market for shell eggs from Ukraine

Canada opens its market for shell eggs from Ukraine

09:29 16.04.2025
Nearly 73 mln tonnes of grain exported via Ukrainian maritime route – Kuleba

Nearly 73 mln tonnes of grain exported via Ukrainian maritime route – Kuleba

20:24 14.04.2025
Dairy Alliance Group of Companies exports products to 27 countries for UAH 1 bln in 2024

Dairy Alliance Group of Companies exports products to 27 countries for UAH 1 bln in 2024

16:30 14.04.2025
Grain export rates lag behind last year's by 5 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

Grain export rates lag behind last year's by 5 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

19:41 07.04.2025
Vitagro to expand grain storage capacity in Khmelnytsky region by 26,000 tonnes

Vitagro to expand grain storage capacity in Khmelnytsky region by 26,000 tonnes

17:06 29.03.2025
Export duty on scrap metal from Ukraine to Türkiye to remain even after possible Free Trade Agreement ratification – MP

Export duty on scrap metal from Ukraine to Türkiye to remain even after possible Free Trade Agreement ratification – MP

20:24 28.03.2025
Ukraine exportes 3.2 mln tonnes of grain in March – Ministry of Agriculture

Ukraine exportes 3.2 mln tonnes of grain in March – Ministry of Agriculture

17:44 17.03.2025
Since beginning of 2024/2025 MY, Ukraine exports over 31 mln tonnes of grain – Agrarian Ministry

Since beginning of 2024/2025 MY, Ukraine exports over 31 mln tonnes of grain – Agrarian Ministry

19:09 11.03.2025
Swiss arms exports fall due to ban on exports to Ukraine, manufacturers demand easing of restrictions

Swiss arms exports fall due to ban on exports to Ukraine, manufacturers demand easing of restrictions

15:46 10.03.2025
Grain exports in first decade of March exceed one mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

Grain exports in first decade of March exceed one mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

HOT NEWS

Russian winter attacks destroy nearly half of Ukraine's gas production – Ukrainian PM

Ukrenergo reaches agreement on $825 mln eurobond debt management

Koretsky to take office as Naftogaz head on May 14 – Supervisory Board

Ukraine ready to help restore power supply in Europe after major failures – Energy Minister

Govt directs 80% of PrivatBank's net profit for 2024 to state budget, 50% to Oschadbank

LATEST

China publishes lists of suppliers of barley, corn and soybeans from Ukraine

Deleverage of Ukrainian companies in last three years exceeds foreign direct investment three times – expert

Over 80% of wheat, barley, oats and peas sown in Sumy region – Minister of Agrarian Policy

EIB receives EUR 475 mln in export credit guarantee applications for SMEs exporting to Ukraine

EIB preparing to sign project with Ukraine's Ukrhydroenergo to restore strategic energy infrastructure

EIB conducting feasibility study for pilot social housing project in Ukraine

Volume of loans issued in 4 months of 2025 under eOselia program decreases by 40% - Ukrfinzhytlo

Agri Credit Guarantee Fund issues only 24 loans for UAH 39.7 mln in 2025 - minister

Russian winter attacks destroy nearly half of Ukraine's gas production – Ukrainian PM

UZ Cargo Poland completes first fuel shipment via Lithuania-Poland-Ukraine route

AD
AD