Enemy fires 433 shells on Kherson region, there casualties – local authorities

Russian occupation forces fired 433 shells into Kherson region, there were killed and wounded, head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 82 attacks, firing 433 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, UAVs, ATGMs, tanks and aircraft. One person was killed, another eight were injured," he said in the Telegram channel.

The enemy fired 12 shells into the city of Kherson.

The administration's head said the Russian military entered residential areas of settlements in the region; building of an educational institution in Kherson region.