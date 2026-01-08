Russian drone kills 3, injures 4 in Kherson region – official

Two civilians were killed and four others were injured in the Kherson region, Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"At approximately 11:00, the Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone on the highway near the village of Tarasa Shevchenko in the Beryslav community. As a result of dropping explosives from a UAV, a man born in 1962 died," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday afternoon.

According to him, a 64-year-old local resident was also taken to the hospital in moderate condition, suffering from an explosive injury, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to the face and leg. The victim is currently under medical supervision.

"At about 12:30, the Russians attacked the central part of Kherson. Two men died as a result of the shelling… Three more Kherson residents were also injured. They are currently in the hospital and receiving the necessary medical care," Prokudin later informed.

Prokudin expressed sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the killed.