Nova Poshta launches ability to send parcels from Poland through InPost parcel terminals

The Nova Poshta group of companies has launched the ability to send documents and parcels weighing up to 25 kg through InPost parcel machines from Poland to Ukraine, the company's press service reported on Wednesday.

“The service is available 24/7, customers can arrange delivery to a branch, parcel terminal of Nova Poshta or to their address,” the company’s release says.

According to it, the delivery time to Ukraine from a parcel terminal is three days.

The cost of delivery from parcel lockers is the same as from the Nova Poshta branch in Poland: documents (8*38*64 cm) - PLN40 (UAH 339), parcels up to 2 kg - PLN45 (UAH 383), up to 10 kg - PLN65 (UAH 553), and up to 25 kg – PLN90 (UAH 765).

The company noted that until September 30, there is a promotion under which everyone who issues an invoice through the Nova Poshta mobile application for delivery from a parcel terminal will receive a 10% discount on delivery to Ukraine.

To send a parcel through an InPost parcel terminal, the sender must independently pack the shipment in a box, issue an invoice and pay for the shipment online.

At the beginning of July, the Nova Poshta network in Ukraine included more than 10,000 branches and more than 14,000 parcel terminals. The InPost network in Poland includes more than 16,000 parcel terminals, while Nova Poshta announced plans for the network of its branches in this country at a level of about 50 points by the middle of this year.