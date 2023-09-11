German FM notes importance of strengthening fight against corruption in Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who arrived in Kyiv on Monday, noted the importance of strengthening the fight against corruption in Ukraine on the path to EU membership.

“One of the important topics is Ukraine's accession to the EU. Now we are talking about the beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. It is very important. Ukraine has already passed a very significant way on the way to accession, in particular in the issue of legislation. But it is very important to strengthen the fight against corruption. But there are already successes here. The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has started working, and 100 people have already faced it,” she said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv.

Baerbock also assured of Germany's support for Ukraine on its way to the EU.