15:18 19.03.2025

Germany to provide additional EUR 3 bln in military aid to Ukraine – media

Germany's outgoing government has agreed to provide an additional EUR 3 billion ($3.3 billion) in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 after lawmakers approved financial reform plans, Reuters reported, citing a Finance Ministry document.

"Many see the move as a breakthrough after outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz insisted on making easing borrowing rules a prerequisite for additional aid," the report said.

Finance Minister Jörg Kukies told parliament's budget committee that the requirements for authorizing the additional funds had been met, according to a submission to the committee from his ministry.

In total, from 2026 to 2029, Kukies plans to approve commitments of EUR 8.252 billion for military aid to Ukraine, bringing the total to more than EUR 11 billion.

On Tuesday, the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, approved changes to Germany’s fiscal rules aimed at increasing military spending and restoring economic growth. The budget committee is expected to approve the funds on Friday if the upper house, the Bundesrat, adopts the constitutional reform.

In the letter, the ministry agreed to additional spending of EUR 2.547 billion for the current year. Together with other amounts, including reimbursement from the European Peace Facility, Germany will provide EUR 3 billion.

EU leaders meet on Thursday and Friday and will discuss, among other things, aid to Ukraine. "As uncertainty grows about the future of US security guarantees under President Donald Trump, European powers are under increasing pressure to demonstrate their commitment to Ukraine in its war with Russia, including through military spending," the publication writes.

Tags: #military_aid #germany

