German FM Baerbock arrives in Kyiv

Photo: bundesregierung.de

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Ukraine on her eleventh visit, Bild reported on Tuesday.

According to the publication, Baerbock was met at the train station in Kyiv by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and German Ambassador to Kyiv Martin Jaeger.

On the spot, Baerbock announced further financial assistance, Germany will provide Ukraine with "another EUR 130 million in humanitarian aid and stabilization funds today," the minister said.

"In connection with the impasse in relations between the United States and Russia, it is extremely important that we... show that we... stand by Ukraine and support it now more than ever," the publication quotes the minister.