Some 55% of respondents think military assistance should be provided to Ukraine if it effectively fights corruption – poll

In August 2023, more than a half of the polled Ukrainians (55%) agreed with the thesis that military assistance should be provided to Ukraine by foreign partners under condition that it effectively fights corruption, according to a survey conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, jointly with the sociological service of the Razumkov Center, on August 9-15, 2023.

"Such vision of Ukraine's cooperation with foreign partners is most widely shared among residents of the western and central regions: 60.6% and 61.1% respectively," the Foundation said in a statement on the results of the survey on Monday.

It also said that in the south of Ukraine "only 47% of respondents support a thesis that fight against corruption should be a precondition for military assistance. The major share of opponents to this thesis live in the eastern regions – 40%."

The poll was conducted with the assistance of the MATRA program funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ukraine. The survey covered all regions of Ukraine except for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions. In Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia, and Kharkiv regions, the poll was conducted only in the territories that are controlled by the Ukrainian government and where there are no active hostilities. Some 2,019 respondents older than 18 were polled.