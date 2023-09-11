Facts

19:09 11.09.2023

Some 55% of respondents think military assistance should be provided to Ukraine if it effectively fights corruption – poll

2 min read
Some 55% of respondents think military assistance should be provided to Ukraine if it effectively fights corruption – poll

In August 2023, more than a half of the polled Ukrainians (55%) agreed with the thesis that military assistance should be provided to Ukraine by foreign partners under condition that it effectively fights corruption, according to a survey conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, jointly with the sociological service of the Razumkov Center, on August 9-15, 2023.

"Such vision of Ukraine's cooperation with foreign partners is most widely shared among residents of the western and central regions: 60.6% and 61.1% respectively," the Foundation said in a statement on the results of the survey on Monday.

It also said that in the south of Ukraine "only 47% of respondents support a thesis that fight against corruption should be a precondition for military assistance. The major share of opponents to this thesis live in the eastern regions – 40%."

The poll was conducted with the assistance of the MATRA program funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ukraine. The survey covered all regions of Ukraine except for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions. In Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia, and Kharkiv regions, the poll was conducted only in the territories that are controlled by the Ukrainian government and where there are no active hostilities. Some 2,019 respondents older than 18 were polled.

Tags: #corruption #assistance #military #fight

MORE ABOUT

19:30 11.09.2023
Some 52.5% of Ukrainians believe criticism of govt for corruption neither destabilizes country, nor reduces partners’ trust

Some 52.5% of Ukrainians believe criticism of govt for corruption neither destabilizes country, nor reduces partners’ trust

19:06 11.09.2023
Germany to allocate additional EUR 20 mln for humanitarian aid for Ukraine – FM

Germany to allocate additional EUR 20 mln for humanitarian aid for Ukraine – FM

17:40 11.09.2023
Some 78% Ukrainians consider head of state directly responsible for corruption in govt, military administrations – poll

Some 78% Ukrainians consider head of state directly responsible for corruption in govt, military administrations – poll

20:20 08.09.2023
Judicial practice on war crimes, recovery of damages from aggressor state is being formed in Ukraine – lawyers

Judicial practice on war crimes, recovery of damages from aggressor state is being formed in Ukraine – lawyers

19:57 06.09.2023
Danish PM on Ukraine's defense support: We to do even more

Danish PM on Ukraine's defense support: We to do even more

18:21 05.09.2023
Attempts to interfere in NABU's jurisdiction are a threat to independence – heads of anti-corruption agencies

Attempts to interfere in NABU's jurisdiction are a threat to independence – heads of anti-corruption agencies

17:37 05.09.2023
Prosecutor General on initiative to equate corruption to treason: NABU, SAPO should not lose what they have

Prosecutor General on initiative to equate corruption to treason: NABU, SAPO should not lose what they have

12:53 02.09.2023
U.S. National Security Advisor Sullivan meets with leaders of Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions

U.S. National Security Advisor Sullivan meets with leaders of Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions

15:52 31.08.2023
Zelenskyy: If corruption is not stopped in compliance with law, this poses threat to country's unity

Zelenskyy: If corruption is not stopped in compliance with law, this poses threat to country's unity

19:24 30.08.2023
Borrell proposes to raise to 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained in EU by end of 2023

Borrell proposes to raise to 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained in EU by end of 2023

AD

HOT NEWS

German FM notes importance of strengthening fight against corruption in Ukraine

Kuleba about sanction concessions to Russia in exchange for grain deal: Issue of 'nullifying' sanctions cannot be on agenda in principle

Some 78% Ukrainians consider head of state directly responsible for corruption in govt, military administrations – poll

Ukraine retakes control of Boyko Rigs off the coast of Crimea – Main Intelligence Directorate

EU does not recognize results of illegal elections that Russia held in Ukraine's occupied regions – representation

LATEST

Newly appointed Ukrainian Minister of Defense holds phone talk with Pentagon chief

Kuleba on Taurus missiles: I don't understand why we're losing time

IAEA head hopes to continue discussions on Zaporizhia NPP situation with Russia, Ukraine at high level

German FM notes importance of strengthening fight against corruption in Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Baerbock discuss Ukraine’s current defense needs, strengthening of air defense

Baerbock announces intention of German side to build wind farm in Chornobyl exclusion zone

Kuleba about sanction concessions to Russia in exchange for grain deal: Issue of 'nullifying' sanctions cannot be on agenda in principle

Rheinmetall will supply Ukraine with another 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles

Ukraine retakes control of Boyko Rigs off the coast of Crimea – Main Intelligence Directorate

Issue of providing Taurus missiles to Ukraine moving forward - Kuleba after talks with Baerbock

AD
AD
AD
AD