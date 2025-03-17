Ukraine ready to help Argentina fight flood consequences – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with Argentine President Javier Miley and expressed condolences over the recent flooding that killed 16 people.

“Ukraine is ready to help Argentina in protecting lives and providing necessary assistance,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

The President informed his interlocutor about the meeting of the Ukrainian and American teams in Jeddah, during which Ukraine supported the US proposal regarding an unconditional, complete 30-day ceasefire.

“Now, we see how Russia is setting absolutely unnecessary conditions and, in fact, rejecting this proposal. Moscow wants not peace, but the continuation of the war. Javier’s voice can help bring peace closer, and we are relying on him,” Zelenskyy noted.

In addition, the parties discussed strengthening bilateral relations, in particular trade and economic relations.