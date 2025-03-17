Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:34 17.03.2025

Ukraine ready to help Argentina fight flood consequences – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine ready to help Argentina fight flood consequences – Zelenskyy

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with Argentine President Javier Miley and expressed condolences over the recent flooding that killed 16 people.

“Ukraine is ready to help Argentina in protecting lives and providing necessary assistance,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

The President informed his interlocutor about the meeting of the Ukrainian and American teams in Jeddah, during which Ukraine supported the US proposal regarding an unconditional, complete 30-day ceasefire.

“Now, we see how Russia is setting absolutely unnecessary conditions and, in fact, rejecting this proposal. Moscow wants not peace, but the continuation of the war. Javier’s voice can help bring peace closer, and we are relying on him,” Zelenskyy noted.

In addition, the parties discussed strengthening bilateral relations, in particular trade and economic relations.

Tags: #assistance #zelenskyy #argentina

MORE ABOUT

08:55 18.03.2025
Ukrainian drone with 3,000 km range passes tests – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian drone with 3,000 km range passes tests – Zelenskyy

20:44 17.03.2025
Argentina's Presidential Office reports ‘warm conversation’ between Miley and Zelenskyy

Argentina's Presidential Office reports ‘warm conversation’ between Miley and Zelenskyy

20:33 17.03.2025
Macron speaks with Zelenskyy, calls on Russia to prove it really wants peace

Macron speaks with Zelenskyy, calls on Russia to prove it really wants peace

18:26 17.03.2025
Canadian PM invites Zelenskyy to G7 summit – media

Canadian PM invites Zelenskyy to G7 summit – media

16:07 17.03.2025
Umerov to form team to participate in meeting of military reps in London – Zelenskyy

Umerov to form team to participate in meeting of military reps in London – Zelenskyy

16:02 17.03.2025
Zelenskyy instructs Chief of AFU General Staff to conduct audit of combat brigades’ current needs

Zelenskyy instructs Chief of AFU General Staff to conduct audit of combat brigades’ current needs

10:40 17.03.2025
Canada interested in military-industrial, defense cooperation – Zelenskyy

Canada interested in military-industrial, defense cooperation – Zelenskyy

17:07 15.03.2025
Zelenskyy calls for using contacts around the world to force Russia to take steps for peace

Zelenskyy calls for using contacts around the world to force Russia to take steps for peace

16:28 15.03.2025
Zelenskyy on Witkoff's visit to Moscow: It can't be 100% known what was discussed there

Zelenskyy on Witkoff's visit to Moscow: It can't be 100% known what was discussed there

16:28 15.03.2025
Zelenskyy on Trump's promise regarding news on talks: I’d draw attention to fact that ICC issued arrest warrant for Putin on March 17, 2023

Zelenskyy on Trump's promise regarding news on talks: I’d draw attention to fact that ICC issued arrest warrant for Putin on March 17, 2023

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian drone with 3,000 km range passes tests – Zelenskyy

Kallas: There’s broad political support for defence initiative for Ukraine of EUR 40 bln

Umerov to form team to participate in meeting of military reps in London – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy instructs Chief of AFU General Staff to conduct audit of combat brigades’ current needs

New meeting in Ramstein format to be held in Brussels – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Trump willing to impose more sanctions on Russia if his phone call with Putin ‘doesn’t go well’

Invaders cut short lives of two more civilians in Kherson region

Discussion of draft plan for implementation of City Development Strategy until 2027 started in Kyiv

President signs law on sending AFU units to other countries during the war

Kallas: Russia's ceasefire conditions give reason to doubt whether they want peace

Sybiha meets UK PM's National Security Adviser in India to discuss diplomatic efforts to achieve peace

Romanian politician Iovanovici-Șoșoacă banned from entering Ukraine for supporting Russian aggression

Russians trying to break through Pyatykhatky-Mali Scherbaky line in Zaporizhia region since early March – DeepState

Yermak calls on Secretary General of Intl Maritime Organization to introduce enhanced measures to counter Russian shadow fleet

Macron, Canadian PM in joint statement put forward demands to Russia for clear commitments on Ukraine – media

AD