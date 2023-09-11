Facts

19:06 11.09.2023

Germany to allocate additional EUR 20 mln for humanitarian aid for Ukraine – FM

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who arrived in Kyiv on Monday, announced that Germany will allocate another EUR 20 million ($21.4 million) for humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

“We are once again increasing our humanitarian aid. And this year it is already EUR 380 million,” she told a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv.

Baerbock stressed that it is impossible to get used to Russian atrocities, which is why Germany supports Ukraine.

“We in Europe know: you are also defending our European freedom here. We are forever grateful to Ukrainians for this,” she said.

The German Foreign Minister also expressed confidence that in the autumn and winter, the Russian Federation will again strike at Ukraine's energy facilities in order to cause the greatest harm to people.

She stressed that Germany will support Ukraine “as much as necessary.”

Baerbock has visited Ukraine for the fourth time since February 2022 - since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

