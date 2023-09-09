Facts

16:56 09.09.2023

Zelenskyy: We agree with Japanese FM to begin talks on bilateral agreement on security guarantees in development of G7 Declaration

2 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

"We agreed to begin negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees in the development of the G7 Declaration," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

"I am grateful to Japan for remaining our key partner in Asia and supporting Ukraine," he said.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian head of state, Zelenskyy noted the importance of approving the G7 Joint Declaration on support for Ukraine during Japan's chairmanship.

In turn, the Japanese Foreign Minister announced Japan's readiness to begin negotiations in the near future on concluding a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine.

The meeting was attended by top managers of leading Japanese companies accompanying the head of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs during his visit to Kyiv, including representatives of Rakuten, Marubeni, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Allm Inc., Tsubame BHB.

"We are pleased to welcome representatives of Japanese business in Ukraine. This is very important because we are actively working on the recovery of the Ukrainian economy and attracting new investments to Ukraine. We are open to cooperation and ready to share ideas and our vision," the President said.

During the meeting, there was also an exchange of views on the practical implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and Japan's involvement in the preparations for the Global Peace Summit. Particular attention was paid to intensifying cooperation with Japan in the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.

The Head of State emphasized Ukraine's readiness for active collaboration with Japan in the preparation of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, scheduled for the beginning of next year and set to take place in Japan. "The involvement of Japanese business in the conference to the fullest extent is important for us," the Head of State said.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Japan for its comprehensive support in overcoming the consequences of Russian armed aggression.

"I'm grateful for the significant humanitarian and financial assistance that Japan has provided to our country since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. Japan has made significant efforts to help us get through the winter period and overcome the challenges to Ukraine's energy system that have arisen due to Russian attacks," the President said.

Tags: #japan #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

13:04 09.09.2023
Zelenskyy has telephone conversation with Crown Prince, PM of Saudi Arabia

Zelenskyy has telephone conversation with Crown Prince, PM of Saudi Arabia

11:20 09.09.2023
Japanese Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine

Japanese Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine

20:27 08.09.2023
Zelenskyy: Sanctions pause becomes too long

Zelenskyy: Sanctions pause becomes too long

09:22 08.09.2023
Zelenskyy meets with British actor Stephen Fry

Zelenskyy meets with British actor Stephen Fry

18:14 06.09.2023
Zelenskyy, Danish PM discuss new defense aid package in Kyiv

Zelenskyy, Danish PM discuss new defense aid package in Kyiv

17:32 06.09.2023
Zelenskyy to make decision on e-declaration law after consultations with Dpty PM Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy to make decision on e-declaration law after consultations with Dpty PM Stefanishyna

14:59 05.09.2023
Zelenskyy visits brigades conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut direction

Zelenskyy visits brigades conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut direction

12:55 05.09.2023
Zelenskyy visits eight brigades fighting in Donetsk direction – press service

Zelenskyy visits eight brigades fighting in Donetsk direction – press service

10:28 05.09.2023
HQ meeting after Zelenskyy's trip to front to consider issue of electronic warfare

HQ meeting after Zelenskyy's trip to front to consider issue of electronic warfare

12:20 02.09.2023
UN expects Zelenskyy to attend meeting of General Assembly, Security Council – media

UN expects Zelenskyy to attend meeting of General Assembly, Security Council – media

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia shells Soniachne in Kherson region, kills man

Japanese Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Sanctions pause becomes too long

Number of casualties after missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to 73 – local authorities

NABU, SAPO seize Kolomoisky's assets

LATEST

Michel to Russia at G20: attacking Ukrainian ports, offering 1 mln tonnes of grain as gift to Africa is cynicism, parody of generosity

Russia shells Soniachne in Kherson region, kills man

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry checks presence of Ukrainians among victims of earthquake in Morocco

Ukrainian Red Cross Society presents first aid book in Braille

Ukrainian Red Cross Society trains over 150,000 people in first aid skills since Feb 24, 2022

DTEK re-equips two powerful substations to provide electricity to Kyiv for UAH 70 mln

Explosions at Russian 'polling station' in Berdiansk organized by SBU – source

Occupiers can pull up reserves from Crimea to Zaporizhia, Kherson directions

Police find 80 Russian dungeons, places of captivity in Ukraine – Interior Ministry

Ukrnafta to conduct 3D seismic survey of Velykobubnivske field in Sumy region

AD
AD
AD
AD