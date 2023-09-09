Zelenskyy: We agree with Japanese FM to begin talks on bilateral agreement on security guarantees in development of G7 Declaration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

"We agreed to begin negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees in the development of the G7 Declaration," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

"I am grateful to Japan for remaining our key partner in Asia and supporting Ukraine," he said.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian head of state, Zelenskyy noted the importance of approving the G7 Joint Declaration on support for Ukraine during Japan's chairmanship.

In turn, the Japanese Foreign Minister announced Japan's readiness to begin negotiations in the near future on concluding a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine.

The meeting was attended by top managers of leading Japanese companies accompanying the head of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs during his visit to Kyiv, including representatives of Rakuten, Marubeni, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Allm Inc., Tsubame BHB.

"We are pleased to welcome representatives of Japanese business in Ukraine. This is very important because we are actively working on the recovery of the Ukrainian economy and attracting new investments to Ukraine. We are open to cooperation and ready to share ideas and our vision," the President said.

During the meeting, there was also an exchange of views on the practical implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and Japan's involvement in the preparations for the Global Peace Summit. Particular attention was paid to intensifying cooperation with Japan in the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.

The Head of State emphasized Ukraine's readiness for active collaboration with Japan in the preparation of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, scheduled for the beginning of next year and set to take place in Japan. "The involvement of Japanese business in the conference to the fullest extent is important for us," the Head of State said.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Japan for its comprehensive support in overcoming the consequences of Russian armed aggression.

"I'm grateful for the significant humanitarian and financial assistance that Japan has provided to our country since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. Japan has made significant efforts to help us get through the winter period and overcome the challenges to Ukraine's energy system that have arisen due to Russian attacks," the President said.