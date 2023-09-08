Facts

17:31 08.09.2023

Ukraine continues to insist on introducing restrictions regarding Russian defense industry, Rosatom as part of next 12th EU sanctions package – Yermak

3 min read
Ukraine continues to insist on introducing restrictions regarding Russian defense industry, Rosatom as part of next 12th EU sanctions package – Yermak

The preparation of the 12th EU sanctions package against Russia is currently progressing, within the framework of which Ukraine, in particular, continues to insist on introducing restrictions on the Russian defense industry and Rosatom, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has said.

"This package is being prepared. But now it's hard to say exactly when it will be agreed upon. We all understand that each subsequent package is approved with more efforts invovled than it was at the beginning. It is logical, because a lot of things have already been done. Our recommendations have already been provided," he said at a briefing devoted the work of the Yermak-McFaul Expert Group on Russian Sanctions.

"We continue to insist on sanctions against Rosatom, sanctions against the Russian defense industry," Yermak added.

According to him, the Yermak-McFaul group responds very quickly to requests and information from the military to minimize the Russia's ability to manufacture missiles and drones.

"We are very uncompromising in this regard. If we find elements produced even in the countries of our partners, we talk about it openly. And our partners react very quickly and effectively," Yermak said.

In addition, as he said, "today, while working on sanctions against the Russian Federation, it is necessary to maintain the opportunity to not allow Russia to circumvent the sanctions that have already been adopted by Ukraine and its partners and for which the Russian Federation is fighting in terms of their removal."

The head of the President's Office also said that he is "optimistic about everything that concerns the adoption of this new 12th package of sanctions." "And that's why our group works 24/7. More than 50 experts from all over the world. Everyone is full of energy, enthusiasm, no one is tired, our work continues," he said.

Asked whether the EU and U.S. plan for the confiscation of public and private property of the Russian Federation and Russian citizens in these countries is ready for this autumn, Yermak said that there are still difficulties in national legislation.

"Each country has its own legislation. And therefore this complicates the adoption of a single decision that would suit everyone today. But we are working with our partners. Everyone understands that today, we are talking about supporting Ukraine during the war, about its restoration. And therefore all countries understand that it will be impossible to do this without confiscation of Russian assets. Therefore, everyone is committed to this. Each country is looking for its own path. I think that today, it is fundamentally important to consolidate that everyone is in this position. And, I think, mechanisms will be found," he said.

Tags: #sanctions

MORE ABOUT

15:40 08.09.2023
G7 parliamentary summit supports strengthening far-reaching sanctions against Russia, Belarus – Stefanchuk

G7 parliamentary summit supports strengthening far-reaching sanctions against Russia, Belarus – Stefanchuk

12:33 30.08.2023
Ukraine's Security Service, Bureau of Economic Security unveil new crimes of Russian oligarch Shelkov in Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service, Bureau of Economic Security unveil new crimes of Russian oligarch Shelkov in Ukraine

15:12 24.08.2023
Biden announces new sanctions against those responsible for forced deportation of Ukrainian children

Biden announces new sanctions against those responsible for forced deportation of Ukrainian children

09:16 22.08.2023
Hetmantsev hopes to return clients' access to assets in sanctioned Freedom Finance after ten months of securities commission's inactivity

Hetmantsev hopes to return clients' access to assets in sanctioned Freedom Finance after ten months of securities commission's inactivity

19:55 15.08.2023
Ukraine initiates sanctions against owner, designer of company - manufacturer of UAV Lancet

Ukraine initiates sanctions against owner, designer of company - manufacturer of UAV Lancet

19:59 09.08.2023
U.S. includes Belavia Airlines in sanctions lists for Belarus

U.S. includes Belavia Airlines in sanctions lists for Belarus

20:31 03.08.2023
EU imposes personal sanctions on Belarus's BMZ, Belneftekhim

EU imposes personal sanctions on Belarus's BMZ, Belneftekhim

20:14 26.07.2023
EU approves package of sanctions against Belarus at permanent representatives level

EU approves package of sanctions against Belarus at permanent representatives level

19:56 26.07.2023
Zelenskyy signs law providing for creation of State Sanction Register

Zelenskyy signs law providing for creation of State Sanction Register

19:29 24.07.2023
SBU investigates attempts by Russian ex-owners of one of Ukrainian banks to circumvent NSDC sanctions

SBU investigates attempts by Russian ex-owners of one of Ukrainian banks to circumvent NSDC sanctions

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Putin to 'scare' world with use of nuclear weapons

Zelenskyy: Speed of Ukrainian counteroffensive exceeds speed of adoption of new Russia-related sanctions

G7 parliamentary summit supports strengthening far-reaching sanctions against Russia, Belarus – Stefanchuk

According to updated info, 59 people injured in Kryvyi Rih attack

Number of victims due to Kryvyi Rih attack increased to 54, search work completed – Interior Minister

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Putin to 'scare' world with use of nuclear weapons

Zelenskyy: Speed of Ukrainian counteroffensive exceeds speed of adoption of new Russia-related sanctions

Three bomb disposal technicians from HALO Trust hospitalized after hitting mine in Kherson region

According to updated info, 59 people injured in Kryvyi Rih attack

Nine children returned to Ukraine – Lubinets

Number of victims due to Kryvyi Rih attack increased to 54, search work completed – Interior Minister

Ukrainian MFA urges partners not to recognize results of elections held by Russia in occupied territories – statement

Occupiers carry out air strike on Otradokamyanka of Kherson region: three civilians killed

Ukrainian forces will break through entire Russian defense in southern Ukraine by end of 2023 – ISW

US allocates new $600 mln military aid package to Ukraine – Pentagon

AD
AD
AD
AD