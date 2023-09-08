Ukraine continues to insist on introducing restrictions regarding Russian defense industry, Rosatom as part of next 12th EU sanctions package – Yermak

The preparation of the 12th EU sanctions package against Russia is currently progressing, within the framework of which Ukraine, in particular, continues to insist on introducing restrictions on the Russian defense industry and Rosatom, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has said.

"This package is being prepared. But now it's hard to say exactly when it will be agreed upon. We all understand that each subsequent package is approved with more efforts invovled than it was at the beginning. It is logical, because a lot of things have already been done. Our recommendations have already been provided," he said at a briefing devoted the work of the Yermak-McFaul Expert Group on Russian Sanctions.

"We continue to insist on sanctions against Rosatom, sanctions against the Russian defense industry," Yermak added.

According to him, the Yermak-McFaul group responds very quickly to requests and information from the military to minimize the Russia's ability to manufacture missiles and drones.

"We are very uncompromising in this regard. If we find elements produced even in the countries of our partners, we talk about it openly. And our partners react very quickly and effectively," Yermak said.

In addition, as he said, "today, while working on sanctions against the Russian Federation, it is necessary to maintain the opportunity to not allow Russia to circumvent the sanctions that have already been adopted by Ukraine and its partners and for which the Russian Federation is fighting in terms of their removal."

The head of the President's Office also said that he is "optimistic about everything that concerns the adoption of this new 12th package of sanctions." "And that's why our group works 24/7. More than 50 experts from all over the world. Everyone is full of energy, enthusiasm, no one is tired, our work continues," he said.

Asked whether the EU and U.S. plan for the confiscation of public and private property of the Russian Federation and Russian citizens in these countries is ready for this autumn, Yermak said that there are still difficulties in national legislation.

"Each country has its own legislation. And therefore this complicates the adoption of a single decision that would suit everyone today. But we are working with our partners. Everyone understands that today, we are talking about supporting Ukraine during the war, about its restoration. And therefore all countries understand that it will be impossible to do this without confiscation of Russian assets. Therefore, everyone is committed to this. Each country is looking for its own path. I think that today, it is fundamentally important to consolidate that everyone is in this position. And, I think, mechanisms will be found," he said.