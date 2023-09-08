Zelenskyy: Speed of Ukrainian counteroffensive exceeds speed of adoption of new Russia-related sanctions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the speed of the Ukrainian counteroffensive exceeds the speed of adoption of new sanctions packages.

"Our steps are faster than the new sanctions packages... We are moving forward, we will reach the end, but not to the end of our state, but to the end of the life of our neighbor on our territory. On his territory, let that neighbor do what he wants, but without interfering in our moral space, in our independence and in our homes. And we will definitely do this, as we are confident in this," he said, speaking at the opening of the annual meeting of Yalta European Strategy (YES) in Kyiv on Friday.

Speaking about arms supplies, Zelenskyy said "there is a specific influence of specific weapons. The more powerful and long-range it is, the faster the counteroffensive and liberation of our territory goes. If we are not in the sky, but Russia is there, everything is very simple – they stop us from the sky, stop our counter."