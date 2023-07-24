Facts

20:46 24.07.2023

AFU continue counteroffensive near Bakhmut, 94 occupiers killed over week

Almost one hundred invaders and 16 pieces of equipment were destroyed over the past week in the area of the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, said spokesperson of the Eastern Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty.

"In Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are taking the initiative, putting pressure on the enemy, gradually liberating the Ukrainian land meter by meter. Every day it is hundreds of meters, every week it is kilometers. Time will come and it will be tens of kilometers. The enemy is desperately resisting: this week 493 times covered our positions with different types and calibers of artillery, seven clashes occurred, two airstrikes," Cherevaty said on the telethon on Monday.

"During the clashes, 94 invaders were killed, 152 were injured, the enemy's military equipment was significantly destroyed: a tank, three infantry fighting vehicles, two 203-millimeter self-propelled artillery installations Peony, three guns, an anti-aircraft missile system Buk, as well as an Orlan-10 drone and five cars, and one control point for unmanned aerial vehicles," he added.

