AFU advances near Robotyne, Klischiyivka

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled the attacks of the Russian occupiers in Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhia directions over the past day, and also continued offensive operations in Melitopol and Bakhmut directions, according to operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 of Tuesday, published on the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) actions in Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy and liberate the occupied territories step by step. As a result of the assault actions, the Defense Forces have partial success in the areas of Klischiyivka, Donetsk region and Robotyne, Zaporizhia region, they are displacing the enemy from their positions and gaining a foothold on the achieved frontiers," the report says.

According to the General Staff, the operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult. More than 20 military clashes took place during the day.

"In Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces successfully contain the enemy in Orikhovo-Vasylivka area of Donetsk region ... In Avdiyivka direction, our defenders successfully repelled about 10 enemy attacks in Avdiyivka area of Donetsk region ... In Maryinka direction, during the day, our soldiers brought down more than 10 enemy attacks in Maryinka area," the report says.

"In Shakhtarsk direction, all enemy attacks in Novomykhailivka area were successfully repelled ... In Zaporizhia direction, our soldiers repelled enemy attacks in the area south of Novodarivka, Zaporizhia region," the General Staff said.

In Volyn and Polissia directions in the north of Ukraine, the operational situation has not significantly changed.