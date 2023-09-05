People want counteroffensive to look like in The Avengers or Asterix and Obelix, but life a little more complicated – Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba noted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is not a comic book or a film where the heroes with a couple of blows “scatter a huge army of the enemy and establish justice.”

“You know, I understand that people in the United States want the Ukrainian counteroffensive to look like the Avengers comic book. And people in France would like to see something like Asterix and Obelix. That is, heroes appear who, with one or two blows, scatter a huge army of the enemy and establish justice. But life is a little more complicated,” Kuleba said in an interview with the C à vous program on the France 5 TV channel.

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said that criticizing the course of the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army is like spitting in the face of a Ukrainian soldier who risks his life liberating Ukraine from Russian invaders.

He also stressed that his foreign colleagues, who receive information from their military and intelligence, have no complaints about the Ukrainian offensive, but on the contrary are focused on helping Ukraine.