Biggest breakthrough in counteroffensive may occur after Tokmak - Tarnavsky

The greatest breakthrough in this counteroffensive is yet to come, Ukrainian troops need to at least reach Tokmak, the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, said in an interview with CNN.

“Tokmak is the minimum goal. The overall objective is to get to our state borders,” he said.

He noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol direction. They destroy the enemy, step by step liberate temporarily occupied territories and consolidate on the achieved lines.

"Ukraine’s big breakthrough — the biggest of this counteroffensive — is yet to come. I think it will happen after Tokmak. At the moment they are relying on the depth of their defensive line there,” Tarnavsky.