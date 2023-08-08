Counteroffensive difficult, but initiative on Ukraine's side – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the counteroffensive "difficult," but noted that the initiative belongs to Ukraine.

"The counteroffensive is complex. It's probably slower than anyone wants," he said in an interview with Latin American media published on Tuesday.

But the counteroffensive, he said, "is when the army advances, and does not retreat back. And this is an important positive. The initiative is in the hands of Ukraine."

"It is very difficult to fight for so long. It is very difficult when you have a shortage of one or another weapon. All this is very difficult, because this is a war. I just know that it is difficult for us, but I know for sure that it is more difficult for Russians. There is fatigue in our eyes, and in their eyes there is fear," Zelenskyy said.

But, according to him, "Russia, unlike us, can really end this war faster, without unnecessary casualties. This is to get out of our territory. Because Ukraine is not going to continue the war on the territory of the Russian Federation. This was never our goal. We are de-occupying our territories. And this is the difference. They have places to go back, but we don't."