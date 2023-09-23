Winter won't halt Ukraine's counteroffensive – Tarnavsky

Commander General Oleksandr Tarnavsky said that winter would not hinder the Ukrainian counteroffensive, because most military advances are now taking place on foot, CNN reports.

"The weather can be a serious obstacle during advance, but considering how we move forward, mostly without vehicles, I don’t think [the weather] will heavily influence the counteroffensive,” he said.

"Intense rains in the fall can make the ground in Ukraine soggy and make movement with heavy machinery, like tanks, more difficult, but Ukraine’s forces move in small groups, mostly on foot," Tarnavsky added.