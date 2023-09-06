Zelenskyy, Danish PM discuss new defense aid package in Kyiv

The new, 12th, defense support package was discussed in Kyiv by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

"In Denmark, our Ukrainian pilots are being trained for the F-16. The task for the Ukrainian military is to prepare the necessary infrastructure in our country as soon as possible. And this is one of the key tasks that the Defense Forces must now perform," he said at a press conference following the meeting.

According to Zelenskyy, "we are discussing expanding our training opportunities, accelerating the real integration of modern fighters in the defense of the country."

"Ukraine is grateful for the donated demining equipment, for the training of Ukrainian specialists. We have agreements on localizing the production of demining machines. I also raised this issue with the Prime Minister of Denmark today. Maybe we can work in this direction with Danish companies," Zelenskyy said.

He said Ukraine also invites Denmark and Danish companies to participate in the Defense Industries Forum, "which we are arranging for this autumn."

As Zelenskyy noted, "our infrastructure, primarily food exports, the seaports of Ukraine, are also under constant attack. And we discussed what else we can do to protect them. Protect our ports, protect the ability of our life corridor, the grain corridor to work."

The president expressed gratitude to Denmark for the real, effective attention to Mykolaiv region, first of all to Mykolaiv, for the ongoing projects.

"On September 9, it is in Mykolaiv that the office of the Danish Embassy in Ukraine will be opened. This is an extremely important example, a real example of how solidarity can work to restore life, protect people," he said.