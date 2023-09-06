Facts

15:35 06.09.2023

Blinken during visit to Kyiv: We see good progress on counteroffensive, we want to make sure Ukraine has what it needs

2 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his visit to Kyiv demonstrates ongoing and determined support for Ukraine, and also noted the United States wants to make sure Ukraine has everything it needs to succeed in the counteroffensive.

"Every time I'm here, I'm struck by the extraordinary bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people, Ukrainian forces, Ukraine's leadership," he said before starting talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv.

According to Blinken, he came to Ukraine primarily to demonstrate "ongoing and determined support" from the United States to Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

"We've seen good progress on the counteroffensive (inaudible). We want to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs not only to succeed in the counteroffensive but has what it needs it for the long term to make sure that it has a strong deterrent, strong defense capacity so that, in the future, aggressions like this don't happen again," the U.S. Secretary of State said.

He also said the United States is determined to continue working with partners to restore a strong economy, strong democracy, "to ensure that Ukraine not only survives, but it thrives in the future."

"And in that, Ukraine has a strong partner in the United States. For me, it's always a special pleasure to be with, again, not only my colleague, but my friend, Dmytro Kuleba," Blinken said.

In turn, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba said he "looks forward to a productive, result-oriented conversation with Blinken."

As reported, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday, September 6. He started his visit to Kyiv by honoring the memory of our fallen heroes at Berkovets cemetery.

Tags: #visit #kuleba #blinken

