EBRD announces Vice President's visit to Kyiv to discuss reform architecture, war risk insurance

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Vice President for Policy and Partnerships Mark Bowman will visit Ukraine this week on a two-day trip to meet with officials, partners and clients in Kyiv ahead of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome on July 10-11, where Ukraine’s partners will discuss plans to coordinate reconstruction and support the country.

According to a release from the bank on its website on Monday, Bowman will meet with First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko, Environment Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk, representatives of the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Development, as well as with Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshny and Business Ombudsman Roman Vaschuk.

While in Kyiv, the EBRD Vice President will also meet with clients and international partners, and will attend a roundtable discussion on the EUR 110 million war risk insurance program launched last year by the EBRD in partnership with global insurance and reinsurance broker Aon to support businesses transporting goods in Ukraine, which is now fully operational.

In addition, Bowman will participate in a roundtable on governance issues and meet with experts from the Ukraine Reform Architecture program, which supports the Ukrainian government in facilitating the transition to a modern, efficient and effective public administration through reform support teams embedded in key ministries.

The EBRD said it is the largest institutional investor in Ukraine, having allocated more than EUR 7 billion in financing to the country since the beginning of the war.

The EBRD's five investment priorities in Ukraine are supporting energy security, vital infrastructure, food security, trade and the private sector.

As reported, last week the EBRD warned the Ministry of Finance about the possibility of blocking a EUR 141 million loan to Ukrenergo and demanding early repayment of EUR 533 million due to changes to the company's charter that the Ministry of Energy made without the bank's consent.

In addition, this weekend, due to the actions of state representatives on the competition committee, the competition for the election of the director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES), which is a structural beacon of the IMF cooperation program and whose deadline has already been postponed once, was blocked.