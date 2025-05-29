Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:33 29.05.2025

Embassy of Ukraine in Germany denies info about premature end of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin

1 min read
Embassy of Ukraine in Germany denies info about premature end of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin

The Embassy of Ukraine in Germany denied media reports about the alleged premature end of the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to this country. The text of the corresponding statement was posted by the embassy on the X platform on Thursday.

"Reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was forced to cancel his participation in tomorrow's Charlemagne Prize ceremony in Aachen, allegedly due to an upcoming Russian offensive, are untrue. We thank everyone who contributed to today's successful visit. We are especially grateful to the police and all security agencies. We also thank all Berliners for their understanding and patience," the embassy said in a statement.

As previously reported, the German publication Spiegel spread information that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had allegedly canceled his participation in the Charlemagne Prize ceremony due to the threat of a major Russian offensive. On Wednesday, sources in the President's Office denied this information to Interfax-Ukraine.

Tags: #germany #zelenskyy #visit

