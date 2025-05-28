Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
22:08 28.05.2025

Zelenskyy discusses increasing military aid with Bundestag president

1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Bundestag President Julia Klöckner, as reported on his official Telegram channel on Wednesday.

“Defense assistance, investments in Ukraine’s defense industry, and support for our path to European integration were the main topics of our meeting with the President of the German Bundestag, Julia Kloeckner,” Zelenskyy wrote, adding gratitude to Germany for its decision to allocate EUR 7 billion in military aid to Ukraine this year.

"We talked about the possibility of increasing this amount - we are counting on the support of parliament," Zelenskyy noted on Telegram.

The President also noted the Bundestag's approval of constitutional changes that allow Germany to increase its defense spending. Zelenskyy and Klöckner discussed the possibility of direct investment in the Ukrainian defense industry. In addition, the topic of conversation was support for Ukraine on its path to EU membership.

Zelenskyy invited Klöckner to visit Ukraine and thanked her for her voice in support of our state.

