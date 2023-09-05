Podoliak about UN's statement on lack of evidence of Russia's genocide against Ukraine: Russians came to kill us kindly, en masse

Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak has criticized a statement by Head of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine Erik Møse regarding the absence of sufficient evidence of Russia's genocide against Ukraine.

He said on Twitter on Tuesday that such a position of the UN is "political toothlessness and indirect encouragement of a criminal."

"This time commissioner Erik Møse, head of the UN Commission bluntly says that they saw no intent to commit genocidal crimes on the part of Russia against Ukrainian citizens," Podoliak said.

"Absolutely, because the Russians came to kill us... kindly, en masse. Ukrainians exactly, but without premeditation. And the missiles are flying into the cities every night in a kindly manner. And the attempt to destroy the energy infrastructure in the winter so that people are killed by frost is completely accidental. And a full-blown war for 560+ days with hundreds of Ukrainian towns and villages wiped out to the ground is strictly within the bounds of acceptable "non-genocide". And the official calls to "kill a Ukrainian!" are without premeditation. And torture in filtration camps with compulsion to abandon Ukrainian identity and impose Russian identity is also with love. The Ministry of Love," he said.

In the UN's opinion, Podoliak said, "if Ukrainians would voluntarily go out on the road, kneel down, humbly give their heads to Russian soldier to cut it off, en masse, for the record, then yes. Then it's about genocide."

"Otherwise, it's just about a correct war, where there is a little bit of slaughter, burning, raping on ethnic-state grounds. And let them continue, right, Mr. Møse? They have the right because the UN encourages it, right?" he said.

As reported, on September 4, Head the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine Erik Møse said the Commission has not concluded at this stage that genocide is taking place in Ukraine, but the investigation will continue.