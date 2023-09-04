Summit of first ladies and gentlemen to be dedicated to mental health, bring together reps from dozens of countries – Zelenska

The summit of first ladies and gentlemen, which will be held in Kyiv on September 6, will be dedicated to the topic of mental health and will bring together representatives from dozens of countries around the world, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska said.

"There [will be] a lot of countries, several dozen. There will be a different [mixed] format ... Representatives of various non-governmental organizations, clinics, Ministries of Health of different countries, experts … I can't tell you how many there will be and who will come for security reasons," she said at a press conference on the topic of the Third Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen on Monday.

This year, according to Zelenska, the event will be dedicated to the topic of mental health. "This topic is the hottest in the whole world, and this topic is very important for our country. In the conditions of attacks, war, the growing number of wounded, injured, under constant stress, our society requires new solutions in this area," she said.

The summit itself will consist of three panels, the first of which is introductory to the topic of mental health, the second will be devoted to the challenges in the field of mental health related to the war and the third will be dedicated to the younger generation of Ukrainians.

In addition, as the First lady noted, the Mental Stage medical partnership program will be presented, new ideas for the work and development of mental health services will be announced, and the results of a study of the mental health of people from 11 countries of the world, conducted at the request of Ukraine by the British company Alligator Solutions, will be demonstrated.

The main moderator of the summit will be the British actor, writer and playwright Stephen Fry, who has been practicing helping people mentally for many years and is involved in a number of social projects.

According to Zelenska, this year Ukraine is confidently moving towards the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen "becoming forever Ukrainian and forever in Kyiv."

"Because there were various proposals from my colleagues from other countries that let's hold a summit here, that we are ready, that we like the format. But we believe that Ukraine in this case should establish and maintain its leadership," she said.

Also, according to her, within the framework of the Third summit, a search for funds for humanitarian and medical needs of Ukraine will be organized. At the same time, she recalled that within the framework of last year's summit, it was possible to raise funds for 92 mobile intensive care units.

As Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba noted, the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen is a full-fledged instrument of foreign policy.

"This summit (as well as the previous ones) will have very important consequences for strengthening the reputation of Ukraine in the world, which not only fights, but also cares about global problems, because mental health is not only our concern today, it is really a topic of global dimension," he said.