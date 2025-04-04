Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: We appoint assistants to regional police departments for dealing veteran policy

Assistants to heads on veteran issues are appearing in regional police departments, who will directly deal with the veteran community, providing social assistance and support, as well as communicating with local public organizations, said Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, veteran of the National Guard of Ukraine, Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Finashyn.

"We have an Association of Veterans of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Now we are working on creating an Association of War Veterans of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This is a completely different experience. We have a lot in common. We have to work together. We are working on this now," Finashyn said in the second part of an exclusive video interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Finashyn reported that assistants to the heads of regional police departments are currently being appointed. "They will contact various public organizations in their region. Now we are collecting issues, systematizing them, trying to change something: implementing various social programs."

That is, as the advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs explained, veterans will be provided with maximum support and assistance directly in the regions. "The fact that they [veteran communities] exist, they are being popularized, scaled up, indicates that it is necessary, that it is needed here and now and will be needed for many more years," Finashyn said.