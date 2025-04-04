Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:12 04.04.2025

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: We appoint assistants to regional police departments for dealing veteran policy

2 min read
Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: We appoint assistants to regional police departments for dealing veteran policy

Assistants to heads on veteran issues are appearing in regional police departments, who will directly deal with the veteran community, providing social assistance and support, as well as communicating with local public organizations, said Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, veteran of the National Guard of Ukraine, Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Finashyn.

"We have an Association of Veterans of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Now we are working on creating an Association of War Veterans of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This is a completely different experience. We have a lot in common. We have to work together. We are working on this now," Finashyn said in the second part of an exclusive video interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Finashyn reported that assistants to the heads of regional police departments are currently being appointed. "They will contact various public organizations in their region. Now we are collecting issues, systematizing them, trying to change something: implementing various social programs."

That is, as the advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs explained, veterans will be provided with maximum support and assistance directly in the regions. "The fact that they [veteran communities] exist, they are being popularized, scaled up, indicates that it is necessary, that it is needed here and now and will be needed for many more years," Finashyn said.

Tags: #finashyn

MORE ABOUT

18:37 04.04.2025
National Guard veteran, Hero of Ukraine Finashyn: I can't say that any country won in terms of veteran affairs

National Guard veteran, Hero of Ukraine Finashyn: I can't say that any country won in terms of veteran affairs

13:38 03.04.2025
Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Thinking changes during war, not all veterans return to their previous civilian life

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Thinking changes during war, not all veterans return to their previous civilian life

12:39 03.04.2025
Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Our psychologists have most relevant experience now

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Our psychologists have most relevant experience now

12:26 03.04.2025
Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Huge workload on doctors in frontline regions, we need rehabilitation specialists

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Huge workload on doctors in frontline regions, we need rehabilitation specialists

HOT NEWS

Work on contingent as part of security guarantees carried out not only with UK, France, to continue for another month – Zelenskyy

Meeting of Chiefs of Staff of Ukraine, UK and France marks start of new important work – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Six children among 14 killed in Kryvy Rih

Death toll in Kryvy Rih missile strike rises to 14, incl 5 children

Twelve dead, incl three children in Kryvy Rih as result of Russian missile strike

LATEST

Work on contingent as part of security guarantees carried out not only with UK, France, to continue for another month – Zelenskyy

Nova Poshta to open 135 new branches in Europe by late 2025 – CEO of Nova Post Europe

Meeting of Chiefs of Staff of Ukraine, UK and France marks start of new important work – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Six children among 14 killed in Kryvy Rih

Death toll in Kryvy Rih missile strike rises to 14, incl 5 children

Nova Poshta raises rates by up to 10% in several European countries – CEO of Nova Post Europe

Ex-Japanese ambassador to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori joins DTEK Advisory Board

Twelve dead, incl three children in Kryvy Rih as result of Russian missile strike

Rubio: Trump to not enter into endless talks with Russia

No specific dates for talks with USA yet, but they will continue – Yermak

AD
AD
Empire School
AD