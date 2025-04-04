Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:37 04.04.2025

National Guard veteran, Hero of Ukraine Finashyn: I can't say that any country won in terms of veteran affairs

2 min read
National Guard veteran, Hero of Ukraine Finashyn: I can't say that any country won in terms of veteran affairs

There is no country in the world has been able to implement a veteran policy in a way that would prevent negative consequences, since it is impossible to meet all needs taking into account the specifics of veterans, National Guard veteran, Hero of Ukraine, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs Dmytro Finashyn believes.

"I cannot say that any country has won in terms of veteran affairs. The United States, which could, and did, 'pour' money into all this – they really gave all the opportunities – lost the veteran policy," Finashyn said in the second part of a video interview with Interfax-Ukraine, expressing his own opinion as a veteran.

According to Finashyn, it is impossible to satisfy absolutely all the needs of people in this category and take everything into account. "The specifics of individuals returning from war are different... You go through an extremely difficult experience and you are not always ready to simply return to your previous life. You are not always ready to open up to this world, and you do not always perceive it as it is," he said.

Finashyn added: "Veterans came back and saw, perhaps indifferent views toward the war, toward the things that happened. Is this easy to accept? No, it still hurts... It triggers you, because you were ready to give your life for these values, for these ideas, and people do not share them at all."

According to the National Guard veteran, Ukraine will face cases "where individuals with mental disorders will commit crimes." "What we can do, we are already doing: we try to provide employment, provide assistance. Will that meet everyone's needs? No. We will face huge problems," Finashyn said.

He said the government and society must make efforts to improve the lives of veterans, "or at least not make them worse."

"Everyone needs to be more tolerant toward one another. In general, in everyday life. Especially towards veterans. As these people have gone through a terrible experience. Society must learn how to treat veterans: not to scare, not to shout unexpectedly, because a person may react completely differently. In war, you are constantly defending yourself, you must constantly be on guard," he said.

In the meantime, as Finashyn noted, veterans themselves should make efforts to adapt to civilian life.

Tags: #finashyn

MORE ABOUT

18:12 04.04.2025
Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: We appoint assistants to regional police departments for dealing veteran policy

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: We appoint assistants to regional police departments for dealing veteran policy

13:38 03.04.2025
Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Thinking changes during war, not all veterans return to their previous civilian life

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Thinking changes during war, not all veterans return to their previous civilian life

12:39 03.04.2025
Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Our psychologists have most relevant experience now

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Our psychologists have most relevant experience now

12:26 03.04.2025
Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Huge workload on doctors in frontline regions, we need rehabilitation specialists

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Huge workload on doctors in frontline regions, we need rehabilitation specialists

HOT NEWS

Work on contingent as part of security guarantees carried out not only with UK, France, to continue for another month – Zelenskyy

Meeting of Chiefs of Staff of Ukraine, UK and France marks start of new important work – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Six children among 14 killed in Kryvy Rih

Death toll in Kryvy Rih missile strike rises to 14, incl 5 children

Twelve dead, incl three children in Kryvy Rih as result of Russian missile strike

LATEST

Work on contingent as part of security guarantees carried out not only with UK, France, to continue for another month – Zelenskyy

Nova Poshta to open 135 new branches in Europe by late 2025 – CEO of Nova Post Europe

Meeting of Chiefs of Staff of Ukraine, UK and France marks start of new important work – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Six children among 14 killed in Kryvy Rih

Death toll in Kryvy Rih missile strike rises to 14, incl 5 children

Nova Poshta raises rates by up to 10% in several European countries – CEO of Nova Post Europe

Ex-Japanese ambassador to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori joins DTEK Advisory Board

Twelve dead, incl three children in Kryvy Rih as result of Russian missile strike

Rubio: Trump to not enter into endless talks with Russia

No specific dates for talks with USA yet, but they will continue – Yermak

AD
AD
Empire School
AD