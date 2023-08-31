Facts

20:32 31.08.2023

Zaluzhny, Milley discuss supply of weapons, ammunition, strengthening Ukraine’s air defense

As part of the ongoing dialogue with partners, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny spoke over phone with head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States General Mark Milley.

"During the conversation, I informed General Milley about the operational situation at the front and told him about the progress of our offensive operation," Zaluzhny wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

"We stopped separately on the supply of weapons and ammunition. Strengthening our air defense is another important issue that was also discussed in detail," the Commander–in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Zaluzhny thanked for the next package of assistance that the United States announced the day before, as well as for the work that the allies are doing to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters.

