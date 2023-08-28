Velyky Banderyk drone allowed for operation, successfully used at front – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian-made Velyky Banderyk drones, which had been allowed for operation in April 2023, have been successfully used at the front, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said.

The procedure of permitting the use of the drones by the armed forces took one month due to the ministry's accelerated procedure, it said on the Telegram channel.

"The domestic octocopter showed excellent results during the electronic warfare testing: it operated successfully despite the snow, squally wind and work of all electronic warfare that was available at the training ground," the Defense Ministry said.

Advanced ideas were implemented in the drone: it is equipped with eight powerful engines that ensure its reliable operation, it has a load capacity of up to 31.5 kilograms and can carry out various tasks, its multi-functional drop system allows the drone to deliver various types of munitions, and remote control from anywhere in the world is carried out from a universal ground station, it said.