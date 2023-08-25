Facts

20:58 25.08.2023

Zelenskyy announces new intl events, internal political decisions

1 min read
Zelenskyy announces new intl events, internal political decisions

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new international events and internal political decisions for the autumn.

"We are also preparing our new international events for the autumn, new steps in relations with partners that should strengthen Ukraine. The autumn will be productive in terms of our diplomacy," he said in a video address on Friday.

"There will be some special internal political meetings. They are already scheduled. As for legislative decisions. Something that will definitely protect our country from everyone who is trying to weaken it. Who thinks, unfortunately, not about Ukraine, although they hold positions in the state system," he also said.

Tags: #appeal #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

16:11 25.08.2023
Zelenskyy, Turkish FM discuss Peace Formula, Black Sea Grain Corridor

Zelenskyy, Turkish FM discuss Peace Formula, Black Sea Grain Corridor

10:07 25.08.2023
Zelenskyy holds conversation with Biden, thanks him for support of Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds conversation with Biden, thanks him for support of Ukraine

09:26 25.08.2023
Zelenskyy, Trudeau may meet in New York during UNGA

Zelenskyy, Trudeau may meet in New York during UNGA

13:55 24.08.2023
Zelenskyy: We to be tough on those who will try to weaken Ukrainian strength from within

Zelenskyy: We to be tough on those who will try to weaken Ukrainian strength from within

09:57 24.08.2023
Zelenskyy in greeting video address: Independence is what Ukrainian people are fighting for

Zelenskyy in greeting video address: Independence is what Ukrainian people are fighting for

10:03 23.08.2023
Zelenskyy on Flag Day: Our flag is our strength, source of invincibility of spirit

Zelenskyy on Flag Day: Our flag is our strength, source of invincibility of spirit

15:28 22.08.2023
Zelenskyy discusses development of defense cooperation with PM of North Macedonia

Zelenskyy discusses development of defense cooperation with PM of North Macedonia

15:18 22.08.2023
Zelenskyy, Sandu discuss cooperation in creating alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

Zelenskyy, Sandu discuss cooperation in creating alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

14:13 22.08.2023
Zelenskyy-Plenković meeting: Croatia ready to provide ports on Danube, in Adriatic Sea for Ukrainian grain transportation

Zelenskyy-Plenković meeting: Croatia ready to provide ports on Danube, in Adriatic Sea for Ukrainian grain transportation

12:12 22.08.2023
Zelenskyy at Veterans Forum: Veterans should adequately integrate into social life

Zelenskyy at Veterans Forum: Veterans should adequately integrate into social life

AD

HOT NEWS

Syrsky: Measures on strengthening our defense taken during working trip to Kupiansk, Lyman directions

Zelenskyy, Turkish FM discuss Peace Formula, Black Sea Grain Corridor

Danilov: Drone strikes on Russia – it’s all about justice

Ukraine to receive F-16 from Netherlands in six-eight months, when several conditions met - Defense Minister

Slovenia joins G-7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Reznikov: Prigozhin's death weakens Putin as it shows he cannot be trusted

Enemy launches two missile, 39 air strikes, carries out 72 attacks from MLRS over day

Ukrainian aviation inflicts 10 strikes on areas of enemy personnel build-up

MFA addressing case of six Ukrainians who were forcibly removed to Russia, stuck between Russian, Georgian borders

Syrsky: Measures on strengthening our defense taken during working trip to Kupiansk, Lyman directions

Russian citizen from SBU's wanted list detained in Finland

Some 35 combat clashes at front recorded over day

Working group on developing strategy for transitional legislation for de-occupied territories established within Reintegration Ministry

Ronald McDonald's House Charities in Ukraine plans to build free overnight stay accommodation for patients' parents near Okhmatdyt

SBU reports suspicion to Russian airline's head transferring Wagner instructors from Iran to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD