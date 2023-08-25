Zelenskyy announces new intl events, internal political decisions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new international events and internal political decisions for the autumn.

"We are also preparing our new international events for the autumn, new steps in relations with partners that should strengthen Ukraine. The autumn will be productive in terms of our diplomacy," he said in a video address on Friday.

"There will be some special internal political meetings. They are already scheduled. As for legislative decisions. Something that will definitely protect our country from everyone who is trying to weaken it. Who thinks, unfortunately, not about Ukraine, although they hold positions in the state system," he also said.