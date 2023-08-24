Facts

20:06 24.08.2023

Norway to transfer F-16 fighter jets, IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine – PM

2 min read
Norway will transfer two F-16 fighter jets, the IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine, and also intends to convince partners to transfer the NASAMS systems.

"Taking into account our dialogue, we have decided to transfer Norwegian F-16 fighter jets," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, "we allocate two fighters for training. Not so much, but I hope that we will be able to transfer them to Ukraine. We will do it again only after the United States agreed to it last week."

"We are also transferring the IRIS-T system. A system that will also protect infrastructure and people's lives from drones," the Norwegian Prime Minister said.

He also mentioned the NASAMS air defense system. "Today I saw directly how your operators work and use the NASAMS system and how it can help save people's lives. I can tell you: we will do everything possible to convince our partners and provide the NASAMS they have to Ukraine, where they are most needed," he said.

He also stated that "the production of these advanced systems will continue and, hopefully, will be accelerated."

Støre also said that Norway will continue to support Ukraine in restoring energy infrastructure. "This morning I talked with our colleagues, visited certain facilities, saw how they were destroyed by Russian missiles and how you can protect Kyiv and the regions. But we also want to help with gas storage issues for next winter, as we did last year," he said.

Norway will also give Ukraine several demining kits that can be used. "Of course, you have a significant task ahead of you – the clearance of vast territories in the south and in the east," the Prime Minister said.

