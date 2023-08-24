Facts

14:57 24.08.2023

Portugal to take part in training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Portugal has confirmed its readiness to join the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday in Kyiv after talks with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

"Portugal is a member of our tank and aviation coalition. Today, Portugal confirmed its readiness to join the training of Ukrainian pilots and engineers on F-16 aircraf," he said.

"We also discussed the possibilities for expanding defense cooperation, in particular, with regard to the supply of armored medical equipment and mine-clearing equipment to Ukraine," the president said.

He also noted the importance of Portugal joining the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

"We are grateful that Portugal supported the Peace Formula, participates in joint work with partners in the preparation of the Ukraine-Latin America and Ukraine-Africa summits," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, "we are counting on powerful, systematic work and a systemic agreement on restoration between our states."

Tags: #portugal #f_16

