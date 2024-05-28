Ukraine, Portugal sign agreement on security guarantees providing for EUR 126 mln in military aid by year end

The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Portugal Luis Montenegro signed a bilateral Security Cooperation Agreement in Lisbon.

As reported on the official website of the Ukrainian President on Tuesday, the agreement cements Portugal's commitment to support Ukraine to restore its territorial integrity within the 1991 borders, including the territorial sea.

Portugal will provide at least EUR 126 million in military support this year. It also reaffirms its participation in the F-16 Coalition, the International Maritime Capability Coalition, and the large-caliber ammunition procurement program, demining efforts, and maritime security.

Specific provisions of the agreement are devoted to bilateral cooperation in the defense industry, the intelligence sector, the fight against organized crime and propaganda, and countering chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear risks.

Ukraine and Portugal will coordinate and strengthen joint efforts to support our country on its way to NATO membership.

The section on political cooperation includes support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula, bringing the aggressor to justice, strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation, and working together to establish a mechanism to compensate for loss, damage or injury caused by Russian aggression.

Portugal also commits to continue its participation in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and to contribute to the achievement of the objectives set out in the Framework Document of this Coalition.

Portugal has become the 12th country to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine in furtherance of the G7 Joint Declaration adopted in Vilnius on July 12 last year. Previously, Ukraine has signed bilateral agreements with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, and Belgium.