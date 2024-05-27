Zelenskyy expected in Portugal on Tuesday

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Portugal on Tuesday, May 28, the website of the President of Portugal said.

It is noted that Zelenskyy will visit Portugal at the invitation of its President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Luis Montenegro.

"President Zelenskyy's working visit is part of a common intention to deepen relations between the two states, paying special attention to strengthening cooperation in the field of security and defense. It will also provide an opportunity to confirm Portugal's commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as the preservation of political, military, financial and humanitarian support for Kyiv," the message says.

It is reported that the President of Ukraine will hold working meetings with Prime Minister Luis Montenegro and President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.