Facts

20:08 27.05.2024

Zelenskyy expected in Portugal on Tuesday

1 min read
Zelenskyy expected in Portugal on Tuesday

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Portugal on Tuesday, May 28, the website of the President of Portugal said.

It is noted that Zelenskyy will visit Portugal at the invitation of its President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Luis Montenegro.

"President Zelenskyy's working visit is part of a common intention to deepen relations between the two states, paying special attention to strengthening cooperation in the field of security and defense. It will also provide an opportunity to confirm Portugal's commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as the preservation of political, military, financial and humanitarian support for Kyiv," the message says.

It is reported that the President of Ukraine will hold working meetings with Prime Minister Luis Montenegro and President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Tags: #zelenskyy #portugal #visit

MORE ABOUT

18:41 27.05.2024
Zelenskyy: Our partners must understand that providing us with air defense is about defense, not about attacking Russia

Zelenskyy: Our partners must understand that providing us with air defense is about defense, not about attacking Russia

18:08 27.05.2024
Participation in Peace Summit confirmed by 90 states already – Zelenskyy

Participation in Peace Summit confirmed by 90 states already – Zelenskyy

13:31 27.05.2024
Zelenskyy arrives in Spain

Zelenskyy arrives in Spain

22:19 24.05.2024
President of Cote d'Ivoire confirms participation in the Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

President of Cote d'Ivoire confirms participation in the Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

19:02 24.05.2024
Zelenskyy holds meeting in Kharkiv on region's operational situation, preparations for heating season

Zelenskyy holds meeting in Kharkiv on region's operational situation, preparations for heating season

15:43 24.05.2024
Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv printing house attacked by Russia

Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv printing house attacked by Russia

10:24 24.05.2024
Zelenskyy: More efforts, determination of world leaders needed so that Russian terror finally loses

Zelenskyy: More efforts, determination of world leaders needed so that Russian terror finally loses

19:46 23.05.2024
Zelenskyy on hostilities in Kharkiv axis, Donbas: Occupiers' intention is clear, we know how to respond

Zelenskyy on hostilities in Kharkiv axis, Donbas: Occupiers' intention is clear, we know how to respond

13:48 23.05.2024
Zelenskyy on attack on Kharkiv: Russian terrorists take advantage of lack of air defense, ability to destroy Russian launchers near our borders

Zelenskyy on attack on Kharkiv: Russian terrorists take advantage of lack of air defense, ability to destroy Russian launchers near our borders

19:19 22.05.2024
President of Chile confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

President of Chile confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Syrsky says he signs documents allowing first French instructors to visit Ukrainian training centers

Chinese MFA on Zelenskyy's call for Xi Jinping to participate in Peace Summit: We support intl peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Our partners must understand that providing us with air defense is about defense, not about attacking Russia

Spain working with other countries to supply air defense systems to Ukraine – Spanish PM

Participation in Peace Summit confirmed by 90 states already – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Spain to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 1 bln of military aid this year, EUR 5 bln over three years

Association of IT Enterprises asks govt to create conditions for import of devices supporting WiFi 7 standard

Based on SBU materials, EU imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk financing Kremlin's information, subversive activities in EU

NATO PA adopts declaration calling for accelerating supply of weapons to Ukraine, allowing them to hit military targets in Russia

Syrsky says he signs documents allowing first French instructors to visit Ukrainian training centers

Shmyhal discusses fight against Russian disinformation with reps of media from Latin America, Caribbean

Chinese MFA on Zelenskyy's call for Xi Jinping to participate in Peace Summit: We support intl peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine

Spain working with other countries to supply air defense systems to Ukraine – Spanish PM

One killed, ten injured as result of enemy strike on Kharkiv – Synehubov

Four people injure as result of strike on Kharkiv – mayor

AD
AD
AD
AD