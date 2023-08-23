Some 13,000 tonnes of grain destroyed amid night attack by Russian drones on Danube ports

As a result of the night attack on the ports of the Danube, 13,000 tonnes of grain were destroyed, said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure.

"Some 13,000 tonnes of grain were destroyed by Russia as a result of the Shahed attack on the port of Izmail. Several private grain terminals and warehouses, cargo infrastructure were damaged at once. Agricultural products were intended for Egypt and Romania," he wrote on Telegram.

The minister added that Russia systematically hits grain containers and warehouses in order to stop agricultural exports.

"Only this night the export capacity of the port of Izmail was reduced by 15%, before that there was the port of Reni and 35,000 tonnes of grain destroyed there. Today is the eighth attack on the port infrastructure after Russia's withdrawal from the Grain Initiative," Kubrakov said.

According to him, in general, 270,000 tonnes of grain were destroyed during the month of attacks on ports.