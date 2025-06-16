Grain export rates in 2024/2025 MY are 10 mln tonnes lower than last year's figures

As of June 16, Ukraine had exported 39.65 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops since the beginning of the 2024-2025 marketing year (July-June), of which 1.279 million tonnes were shipped since the beginning of the current month, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food said, citing data from the State Customs Service.

According to the report, as of June 21, 2024, the total shipment figure was estimated at 49.54 million tonnes, including 2.608 million tonnes in June.

Since the beginning of the current season, 15.43 million tonnes of wheat have been exported (in 2023/2024 MY – 18.123 million tonnes), barley some 2.312 million tonnes (2.461 million tonnes), rye some 10,800 tonnes (1,600 tonnes), corn some 21.315 million tonnes (28.416 million tonnes). The total export of Ukrainian flour since the beginning of the season as of June 16 is estimated at 68,000 tonnes (in 2023/2024 MY some 96,700 tonnes), including wheat some 63,500 tonnes (91,300 tonnes).