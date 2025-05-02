Interfax-Ukraine
18:57 02.05.2025

Grain exports since start of 2024/2025 MY lag behind last year's by 6 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

Grain exports since start of 2024/2025 MY lag behind last year's by 6 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

As of May 2, since the beginning of the 2024-2025 marketing year (MY, July-June), Ukraine exported 35.341 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops, of which 119,000 tonnes were shipped since the beginning of the current month, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine reported, citing data from the State Customs Service.

According to the report, as of May 3 last year, the total shipment figure was estimated at 41.607 million tonnes, including 242,000 tonnes in May.

At the same time, since the beginning of the current season, 13.913 million tonnes of wheat have been exported (in 2023/2024 MY – 15.848 million tonnes), 2.264 million tonnes of barley (2.205 million tonnes), 10,800 tonnes of rye (1,200 tonnes), 18.644 million tonnes of corn (23.074 million tonnes).

The total export of Ukrainian flour since the beginning of the season as of May 2 is estimated at 58,700 tonnes (in 2023/2024 MY – 87,100 tonnes), including 54,500 tonnes of wheat (82,400 tonnes).

