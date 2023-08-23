URCS takes part in Territory of Health project in Volyn

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) takes part in the Territory of Health project in Volyn, organized by the Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health.

"At different locations of a small mobile tent city, those who wish can receive free medical services, get vaccinated and listen to information about disease prevention and health protection," the URCS said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Vaccination in accordance with the national vaccination calendar is carried out free of charge. Here you can also get free medical consultations, undergo express testing for blood sugar, COVID-19, hepatitis B, C and measure blood pressure.

Volunteers of the Volyn Regional Organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society join the project and conduct first aid classes and psychosocial support activities for children at locations.

