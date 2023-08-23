Facts

14:05 23.08.2023

URCS takes part in Territory of Health project in Volyn

1 min read
URCS takes part in Territory of Health project in Volyn

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) takes part in the Territory of Health project in Volyn, organized by the Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health.

"At different locations of a small mobile tent city, those who wish can receive free medical services, get vaccinated and listen to information about disease prevention and health protection," the URCS said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Vaccination in accordance with the national vaccination calendar is carried out free of charge. Here you can also get free medical consultations, undergo express testing for blood sugar, COVID-19, hepatitis B, C and measure blood pressure.

Volunteers of the Volyn Regional Organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society join the project and conduct first aid classes and psychosocial support activities for children at locations.

Еще по теме

Tags: #health #volyn #urcs

MORE ABOUT

11:05 22.08.2023
Over 10 points of distribution of humanitarian aid from URCS operates in Zakarpattia region

Over 10 points of distribution of humanitarian aid from URCS operates in Zakarpattia region

15:00 19.08.2023
URCS Regional Disaster Response Teams' training held in Kyiv region

URCS Regional Disaster Response Teams' training held in Kyiv region

16:00 18.08.2023
Mural dedicated to Ukrainian Red Cross to be created in Kyiv

Mural dedicated to Ukrainian Red Cross to be created in Kyiv

17:23 16.08.2023
Students study international humanitarian law at URCS summer camp

Students study international humanitarian law at URCS summer camp

15:59 15.08.2023
URCS volunteers working in places of elimination of consequences of Russia’s night rocket attacks

URCS volunteers working in places of elimination of consequences of Russia’s night rocket attacks

14:30 15.08.2023
Kyiv region's villages participate in URCS program to support households

Kyiv region's villages participate in URCS program to support households

14:48 11.08.2023
URCS volunteers help victims of missile attack in Zaporizhia

URCS volunteers help victims of missile attack in Zaporizhia

16:03 10.08.2023
URCS hands more than 170 food packages over to residents of two regions in six months

URCS hands more than 170 food packages over to residents of two regions in six months

13:29 08.08.2023
URCS volunteers help victims of Russian missiles in Pokrovsk

URCS volunteers help victims of Russian missiles in Pokrovsk

12:53 07.08.2023
Project of Ukrainian, Danish Red Cross Societies on supporting mental health of war victims launched

Project of Ukrainian, Danish Red Cross Societies on supporting mental health of war victims launched

AD

HOT NEWS

Speed of F-16 deliveries depends on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on future of Crimean Tatar people: Main thing is to return Crimea to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Military turn to me to mobilize more people to front

EU preparing multi-year plan of support for Ukraine - Michel

We must do all we can to ensure that Crimea becomes part of Ukraine again – Duda

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation launches 10 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel – AFU General Staff

Human rights violated in Crimea, incl. of Crimean Tatars – Baerbock

Ukraine not alone in its struggle for justice - President of Latvia

Dzhemilev: Liberation of Crimea is matter of life of indigenous people

Speed of F-16 deliveries depends on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Search and rescue operations completed at Romny school destroyed by drone attack

President of European Commission strongly condemns Russia's attack on Izmail port

Japan to provide Ukraine with assistance worth $7.6 bln – PM

Zelenskyy on future of Crimean Tatar people: Main thing is to return Crimea to Ukraine

Lithuania to supply Ukraine with NASAMS launchers in Sept

AD
AD
AD
AD