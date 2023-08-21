Zelenskyy arrives in Greece to attend Ukraine-Balkans summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Greece to participate in the Ukraine-Balkans summit, he said on his Telegram channel.

"We continue our visit to Greece [after visits to Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark]. We have already arrived," Zelenskyy said.

In particular, the head of state is scheduled to meet in Greece with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Greek delegation.

"The agenda is everything we can do together to protect people's lives and freedom in our common European home," he said.

In addition, Zelenskyy will take part in the Ukraine-Balkans summit, during which he will hold joint meetings with Balkan leaders on the coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic integration, defense cooperation, security, and separate negotiations on bilateral issues.

He is also scheduled to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.