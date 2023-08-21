Facts

18:18 21.08.2023

Zelenskyy arrives in Greece to attend Ukraine-Balkans summit

1 min read
Zelenskyy arrives in Greece to attend Ukraine-Balkans summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Greece to participate in the Ukraine-Balkans summit, he said on his Telegram channel.

"We continue our visit to Greece [after visits to Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark]. We have already arrived," Zelenskyy said.

In particular, the head of state is scheduled to meet in Greece with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Greek delegation.

"The agenda is everything we can do together to protect people's lives and freedom in our common European home," he said.

In addition, Zelenskyy will take part in the Ukraine-Balkans summit, during which he will hold joint meetings with Balkan leaders on the coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic integration, defense cooperation, security, and separate negotiations on bilateral issues.

He is also scheduled to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Tags: #greece #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

12:12 22.08.2023
Zelenskyy at Veterans Forum: Veterans should adequately integrate into social life

Zelenskyy at Veterans Forum: Veterans should adequately integrate into social life

12:00 22.08.2023
Zelenskyy, Bulgarian PM discuss situation in Black Sea region

Zelenskyy, Bulgarian PM discuss situation in Black Sea region

09:28 22.08.2023
Greece supports Ukraine's acquisition of NATO membership – Joint Declaration

Greece supports Ukraine's acquisition of NATO membership – Joint Declaration

21:06 21.08.2023
Zelenskyy calls on Greece to help protect Black Sea area with air defense systems

Zelenskyy calls on Greece to help protect Black Sea area with air defense systems

20:52 21.08.2023
Greece to take part in training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets

Greece to take part in training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets

16:31 21.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to be territory where people are respected

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to be territory where people are respected

16:09 21.08.2023
Zelenskyy meets with Queen of Denmark, members of royal family

Zelenskyy meets with Queen of Denmark, members of royal family

16:28 19.08.2023
Ukrainian pilots start testing Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian pilots start testing Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

14:21 19.08.2023
Zelenskyy, Swedish PM discussing production of CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Swedish PM discussing production of CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine

09:45 16.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Real combat experience should be priority in training mobilized

Zelenskyy: Real combat experience should be priority in training mobilized

AD

HOT NEWS

Maliar: Warriors of 47th brigade fight in Robotyne

Greece supports Ukraine's acquisition of NATO membership – Joint Declaration

Zelenskyy calls on Greece to help protect Black Sea area with air defense systems

Greece to take part in training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets

PM Krisstersson: Sweden has no plans to transfer Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine

LATEST

British intelligence: Some attacks on Russian military targets being launched from inside Russian territory

Ukrainian, Serbian Presidents call for mutual support of territorial integrity, sovereignty

Over 10 points of distribution of humanitarian aid from URCS operates in Zakarpattia region

Maliar: Warriors of 47th brigade fight in Robotyne

Hetmantsev hopes to return clients' access to assets in sanctioned Freedom Finance after ten months of securities commission's inactivity

Almost 600 people, incl 153 children evacuated from Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region

Russian occupiers launch two missile, 30 air strikes on Ukraine in day

Erdogan plans to discuss with Putin Black Sea Grain Initiative resumption in Sept

Kosovo joins G7 Declaration on support for Ukraine

ICPA to ensure not only evidence of Russian aggression, but also to allow them to be protected from enemy attacks

AD
AD
AD
AD