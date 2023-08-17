Facts

20:45 17.08.2023

EU declines to speculate on whether restrictions on Ukrainian agrifood exports could be extended after Sept 15

1 min read
EU declines to speculate on whether restrictions on Ukrainian agrifood exports could be extended after Sept 15

It would be premature to speculate on whether the temporary preventive measures restricting exports of wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower seed to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia could be extended after September 15, European Commission Spokesperson Balazs Ujvari said.

"Any call for a prolongation of the preventive measures beyond September 15 is ... premature at the moment. We believe that we have to give time to the platform to deliver," Ujvari said at a press briefing in Brussels on Thursday.

Asked about exports of Ukrainian agricultural produce, Ujvari said the European Commission continues to operate within the framework of a common coordination platform, and all efforts to support Ukraine would continue.

The European Commission agreed on June 5 to extend restrictions on exporting certain agricultural products from Ukraine to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia until September 15. The restrictions do not prohibit the transit of these goods via the five countries, in line with a document signed by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Tags: #ukraine #eu #exports #agrifood

MORE ABOUT

19:57 17.08.2023
Maternova says she will take up duties of new ambassador to Ukraine from mid-September

Maternova says she will take up duties of new ambassador to Ukraine from mid-September

16:19 17.08.2023
Sweden to donate further military equipment to Ukraine

Sweden to donate further military equipment to Ukraine

10:19 16.08.2023
Republicans for Ukraine campaign worth $2 mln starts in USA

Republicans for Ukraine campaign worth $2 mln starts in USA

19:12 15.08.2023
No final decision made yet on participation of Ukrainian athletes in Paris Olympics – Gutzeit

No final decision made yet on participation of Ukrainian athletes in Paris Olympics – Gutzeit

15:10 15.08.2023
Sweden to give Ukraine new military aid package worth nearly $314 mln

Sweden to give Ukraine new military aid package worth nearly $314 mln

12:06 15.08.2023
Ukraine to boycott Olympic Games if Russia, Belarus admitted to them – Shmyhal

Ukraine to boycott Olympic Games if Russia, Belarus admitted to them – Shmyhal

18:25 14.08.2023
US Dept of State announces allocation of $200 mln in security assistance to Ukraine

US Dept of State announces allocation of $200 mln in security assistance to Ukraine

18:05 14.08.2023
Ukraine can continue to count on further Germany's support at international, bilateral levels – German Finance Minister

Ukraine can continue to count on further Germany's support at international, bilateral levels – German Finance Minister

20:51 11.08.2023
EU ambassador sure Moldova will join EU

EU ambassador sure Moldova will join EU

20:30 11.08.2023
Ukraine starts talks with UK on security guarantees

Ukraine starts talks with UK on security guarantees

AD

HOT NEWS

Prosecutor General: Creation of register of victims and witnesses to become important element of compensation mechanism

Stefanishyna: Ukraine not to fully fulfil European Commission's all recommendations until Oct, but to ensure all agreed steps' implementation

Foreign, Defense Ministries should work out subsequent defense packages with partners – Zelenskyy

Kuleba: We working on certain format of interaction with G20 so that Ukraine's voice is heard there

Occupiers shell Zaoskollia in Kharkiv region, woman killed – local authorities

LATEST

It is up to Ukraine to decide when the conditions are right to join any negotiations – Stoltenberg

Zelenskyy accepts credentials from new ambassadors of Germany, Indonesia, Sweden, Chile, Colombia and Peru

Rada suggested creating Temporary Special Commission to develop state policy on interaction with national movements of Russian indigenous peoples

Zaluzhny tells Milley about his plans for near, medium-term and longer-term prospects

Ukrainian aviation carries out seven strikes on places of concentration of invaders, two enemy helicopters shot down

Kuleba: Ukraine's strategy is to free Africa from Russian control

Ukrainian, Mauritanian foreign ministers hold first-ever phone conversation

Prosecutor General: Creation of register of victims and witnesses to become important element of compensation mechanism

Restoration of Ukraine should take place under SMART principles – opinion

Maasikas: No one can name exact date when Ukraine to become EU member but country has broken many European records in terms of integration pace

AD
AD
AD
AD