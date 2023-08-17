Zelenskyy: First civilian vessel passed through Ukraine's new humanitarian corridor

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the first civilian ship has already passed through the new Ukrainian humanitarian corridor, having left the port of Odesa, and is moving towards the Bosphorus Strait.

"Ukraine has just made an important step toward restoring the freedom of navigation in the Black Sea. The first civilian vessel has passed through Ukraine's new humanitarian corridor, departing from the port of Odesa. It's currently on its way to the Bosporus," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

The president said Ukraine had officially notified the International Maritime Organization of the corridor's operation. The IMO reaffirmed Ukraine's right to ensure freedom of navigation and urged Russia to cease threats and uphold international conventions.

"A safe sea for all. This is Ukraine's and our partners' principled stance. Freedom and safety of navigation are fundamental international principles," Zelenskyy said.