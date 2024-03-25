In Sevastopol, Ukrainian forces hit Russian large landing ship Yamal

Ukrainian forces hit the Russian large landing ship Yamal in Sevastopol on March 23, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine reports.

"The large Russian landing ship Yamal was hit. On March 23, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, there was a successful fire defeat of the objects of the Black Sea fleet of the aggressor state of Russia," the message says.

In particular, the 13th ship repair plant of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol was attacked, where, among other things, the enemy's large landing ship Yamal was moored.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the nature of the damage to the Yamal landing ship is critical: a hole in the upper deck caused a list to starboard.

"The occupiers are continuously pumping water from the damaged ship, which took part in the annexation of Crimea and was under repair from 2017 to 2023," the Main Intelligence Agency noted.